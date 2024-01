Worries about noise and odours from some neighbours

South Kesteven District Council has approved a new waste depot close to Grantham town centre, despite some concerns from nearby residents about potential noise and odour.

The new facility for the council’s Waste Services and Ground Maintenance teams will be located at the former Fenland Foods site on Turnpike Close.

