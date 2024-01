Paul Gibson is back in the running for Lincolnshire’s top policing job

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has selected Paul Gibson as his preferred candidate to replace Chris Haward as the force’s chief constable.

Paul Gibson’s name is already familiar with the role, as he was chosen as the preferred candidate to replace Bill Skelly back in September 2020.

