Scunthorpe takeaway slapped with ‘one’ star hygiene rating

A staff member said the takeaway has applied for a re-inspection

A Scunthorpe pizza takeaway has been given a ‘one’ star food hygiene rating and told that major improvement is required to get it back up to standard.

Bodrum Kebab & Pizza on Frodingham Road was visited by North Lincolnshire Council inspectors on December 19, 2023, before its rating was recently published by the Food Standards Agency.

