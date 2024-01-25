Rishi Sunak pledged not to allow “great swathes” solar farm plans in Lincolnshire

Dr Caroline Johnson MP said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had pledged not to allow “great swathes” of the Lincolnshire countryside to be occupied by solar panels, and that she will meet with more policymakers in the coming days and weeks to further present the case against Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) in our region.

The MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham has met with the Prime Minister to voice concerns over plans for large solar developments on agricultural land in her constituency, seeking assurances for prioritising food security in Lincolnshire — the country’s bread basket.

