Rugby Report: Lincolnshire sides play their first matches of 2024

Lincoln ended Hinckley’s more than a year-long unbeaten run and Kesteven won their 14th league game of the season in a row as many Lincolnshire sides began the new year in victorious style.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Dan Hill grabbed a brace of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV claimed an impressive 31-29 home win against leaders Hinckley, who had not lost a league game since September 2022.

