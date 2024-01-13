Sleaford school goes up two ratings to ‘Good’ after Ofsted inspection

Carre’s Grammar School bouncing back from an ‘Inadequate’ rating given in 2022

Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford has bounced back from a previous ‘Inadequate’ rating to be upgraded to ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

The secondary school on Northgate, part of the Robert Carre Trust, turned around a negative Ofsted grading in less than 18 months, much to the delight of executive headteacher Nick Law.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite