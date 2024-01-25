51 seconds ago

‘The Tampax Lady’: Lincoln woman’s eight-year campaign for free period products

Period dignity: Breaking the silence in Lincoln
Kirsty Smith has dedicated the last eight years to supply free sanitary products in the local community. 

Kirsty Smith’s passion stems from the Period Dignity movement, which aims to provide access to sanitary products and educate the public on menstruation to remove the stigma and shame surrounding periods.

