Big improvements to ambulance response times, but still “long way to go” to meet targets

Lincolnshire’s ambulance times are improving, but they are still double the national targets

The ambulance service for Lincolnshire has recorded “significant improvements” to its response times, but are still double that of the national targets.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has been able to bring average waiting times for category two ambulance incidents, which include strokes or chest pains, from almost three hours to less than an hour in the space of a year.

