West Lindsey councillors back Lincolnshire devolution deal despite concerns
Fears that the deal could lead to the dissolution of the seven district councils
West Lindsey district councillors supported the proposed devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, despite concerns it could prompt local government reorganisation.
During a Full Council meeting on Monday, local representatives voted to approve officer recommendations welcoming the deal, despite some Liberal Democrat councillors raising concerns about its potential implications for district councils in the future.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.