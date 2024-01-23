Fiskerton pub hits out at county council over disruptive roadworks
Pub says it’s impacting an already challenging January
A local pub in Fiskerton near Lincoln is frustrated with Lincolnshire County Council, blaming the ongoing roadworks in the area for negatively impacting the business.
Andy Toone, 55, owner of The Carpenters Arms, has criticised the council for exacerbating an already challenging January with roadworks that restrict access to his pub.
