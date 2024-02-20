Bagpipes get green light at Euro 2024: Cleethorpes policeman cheers for Scotland

Daniel Fleming gives his verdict on bagpipes being allowed inside stadiums at the tournament

Cleethorpes’ own world-record bagpiper and police officer, Daniel Fleming, is thrilled with the decision allowing Scotland fans to bring bagpipes into Euro 2024 stadiums.

Initially, UEFA’s ban on “mechanical sound-emitting devices” had Scottish fans worried. But, following a Euro 2024 fan forum meeting, bagpipes got the green light, provided they’re registered with the Scottish Football Association, reports BBC Sport.

