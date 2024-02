The Washingborough man was sentenced in court

A man from Washingborough was given a community order and fined almost £200 after exposing himself and performing indecent acts in three local places in the space of a week.

Benjamin Garner, 40, first appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 25, 2024 accused of three charges of ‘public nuisance – indecent exposure’.

