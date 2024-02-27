20 seconds ago

Community rallies to save University of Lincoln’s Siren Radio

The University is exploring alternative options
Presenter David Harding-Price, pictured interviewing a woman for Siren Radio, has launched a petition to try and save the station. | Photo: David Harding-Price via Change.org

The University of Lincoln’s Siren Radio, a lifeline for the local community and a training ground for aspiring media professionals, faces an uncertain future.

Over 900 individuals have rallied behind a petition to save this vital community asset, which has been broadcasting since 2007 and stands as a testament to the university’s pioneering spirit in obtaining a full-time Ofcom radio licence.

