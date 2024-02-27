Tributes for much-loved former president of Lincolnshire Artists’ Society
An art – and rugby enthusiast – Rest in peace Peter Moss
Tributes continue to pour in for much-loved Lincoln artist and inspirational teacher Peter Moss.
The 83-year-old was President of Lincolnshire Artists’ Society between 1997 and 2015 and his work has been showcased in national and international galleries, including the Usher Gallery and Sam Scorer Gallery in Lincoln. The society announced his sad passing on February 23, 2024.
