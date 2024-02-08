Council approves 70 homes in Spalding despite “hideous” designs

South Holland District Council has approved a contentious 70-home development in the heart of Spalding, despite critics labelling the designs as “hideous.”

During a meeting on Wednesday evening, the council’s Planning Committee green-lit the proposed housing project located on the former Ivanda Nursery site off Monks House Lane, amid objections from local residents and MP John Hayes.

