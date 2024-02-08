SOS Biscathorpe: What’s next in Lincolnshire Wolds oil drilling debate?

Funds of around £10,000 have been raised for community legal fees

Almost £10,000 has been raised by local protestors taking a legal battle to the government over controversial oil drilling plans at an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Biscathorpe.

Last year, Egdon Resources were authorised to proceed with oil drilling in the Lincolnshire Wolds by a government planning inspector — despite objections from residents and councils across Lincolnshire.

