Council tax increases across Lincolnshire for 2024/25

Bills are on the rise due to what some describe as ‘difficult times for local government’

Councils throughout Lincolnshire are considering an increase in their council tax bills due to economic pressures and an “extremely disappointing” financial settlement from central government.

In what some describe as “difficult times for local government,” local authorities are facing the possibility of raising bills as they continue to contend with escalating costs due to inflation and an increase in the living wage. They argue that without such increases, budget cuts would be needed.

