From beer to peas: What happened when we played ‘Wetherspoons The Game!’

The mystery of not knowing what’s next is certainly intriguing!

Lincoln’s nightlife just got more interesting with the city becoming a hotspot for the viral sensation ‘Wetherspoons The Game!’ So, on a lively Saturday night, February 3, I decided to dive into the fun with my Scunthorpe pals, Darren Warburton and Dave Crabb, at The Ritz on Lincoln High Street.

The game, a brainchild of Chris Illman, took off on Facebook in 2018, transforming a casual night out into a nationwide phenomenon. With a community now boasting over 560,000 members, it’s clear the game has struck a chord.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite