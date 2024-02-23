Council to approve raising of Saxilby land despite community flooding concerns
Locals feel it could lead to neighbouring fields and properties being flooded
West Lindsey District Council has been recommended to approve plans to raise a plot of land in Saxilby near Lincoln, despite community concerns about it potentially flooding neighbouring fields and properties.
After planning permission was granted to build a replacement property and a new detached garage on what has been described as a “self-build” plot on West Bank, proposals to raise the ground have been submitted to the council.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.