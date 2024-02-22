Lincoln pub’s hygiene rating leaps from ‘one’ to ‘four’

A Lincoln pub has made big improvements to rise from a ‘one’ star food hygiene rating to a much better score of ‘four’ and the landlord hopes to get the maximum of ‘five’ in the coming months.

After three ‘five’ star ratings in a row, The Plough on Newark Road in Bracebridge, Lincoln, was given a ‘one’ star rating after an inspection on May 4, 2022 and it was deemed that major improvement was required.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite