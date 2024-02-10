Exploring Findom: A paypig’s journey in financial submission
He gets pleasure from buying people drinks, food, clothes and shoes
In the shadowy corners of the internet, a unique fetish is quietly thriving, one where power exchanges hands not through physical dominance but through the wallet.
This is the world of financial domination, or Findom, a realm where submission is measured in pounds and pleasure is derived from relinquishing control over one’s finances to a dominant partner.
