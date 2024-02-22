‘I want my boy’: Mum of Bronson Battersby speaks out as authorities drag tragedy review

The mother of two-year-old Bronson Battersby, who tragically starved to death in Skegness curled at his dead father’s feet, is still coming to terms with her loss. Now she shares her anguish with the impending inquest and an in-depth review into the failures of child social services, which could take over six months.

Heartbroken mum Sarah Piesse, 43, tearfully declared “I want my boy,” insisting that more could have been done to save her son after his body was discovered next to his father Kenneth Battersby, who had succumbed from a heart attack several days earlier. Only their pet dog survived the ordeal.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.