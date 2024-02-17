Lincoln village nursery and pre-school vows action after ‘Requires Improvement’ Ofsted rating
Fleur de Lys Nursery and Preschool disappointed with Ofsted rating
A nursery and pre-school in Saxilby said the recent ‘Requires Improvement’ rating from Ofsted “is not representative of the hard work, care and dedication our staff show our little ones throughout the year”.
Fleur de Lys Nursery and Preschool, located on Highfield Road in Saxilby near Lincoln, registered with Ofsted in 2023 before being subject to an inspection on January 18, 2024.
