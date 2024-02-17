A glimpse into policing’s yesteryears with Lincolnshire’s own legend
Patrick McNeill was on duty during an unforgettable petrol tanker incident in Lincoln in 1967
Stepping into Lincoln’s tri-service operational station, former police officer Patrick McNeill, 82, was transported back to a pivotal day in his career and the city’s history. On duty during the dramatic petrol tanker incident of July 6, 1967, McNeill’s first visit to the station turned into a vivid walk down memory lane.
Surrounded by historic photographs, including from that day and one featuring himself, he was reminded of the moment a petrol tanker lost control on Lindum Hill, flipping over and unleashing a river of fuel into the city.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite