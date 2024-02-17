1 min ago

A glimpse into policing’s yesteryears with Lincolnshire’s own legend

Patrick McNeill was on duty during an unforgettable petrol tanker incident in Lincoln in 1967
Patrick McNeill (left) was on duty on the day of the petrol tanker incident in 1967 and is talking about it with Superintendent Phil Vickers (right). | Photo: Steve Smailes

Stepping into Lincoln’s tri-service operational station, former police officer Patrick McNeill, 82, was transported back to a pivotal day in his career and the city’s history. On duty during the dramatic petrol tanker incident of July 6, 1967, McNeill’s first visit to the station turned into a vivid walk down memory lane.

Surrounded by historic photographs, including from that day and one featuring himself, he was reminded of the moment a petrol tanker lost control on Lindum Hill, flipping over and unleashing a river of fuel into the city.

