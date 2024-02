In the top five for both November and December 2023

Lincolnshire Police are one of the quickest forces in the UK at answering emergency phone calls, according to data.

Recent data shows that, in November 2023, Lincolnshire Police answered 8,576 calls — 7,878 calls were answered in under 10 seconds, which works out at around 91.9%.

