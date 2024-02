Including inventor Sir James Dyson, chef Rachel Green and farmers Terry and Jane Tomlinson

A Lincolnshire billionaire landowner, local pig farmers, and an award-winning chef from the county, all feature in the new BBC Two series Rick Stein’s Food Stories next week.

The three-week series spanning 15 episodes will begin on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite