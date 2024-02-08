Jail for man who tried to lure “children” online

A paedophile from near the Lincolnshire border, who tried to lure into sexual activity two people he believed were children, was jailed for over two years.

Alfred Dempster, 57, from Wisbech, began talking to an “11-year-old girl” on KIK Messenger before moving onto WhatsApp on New Year’s Day 2020. The girl was in fact a member of an online child activist group.

