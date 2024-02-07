Lincolnshire still waiting for £1.8m Home Office funding for RAF Scampton policing

The Police & Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire has confirmed that the force is still yet to receive any funding for policing the upcoming RAF Scampton asylum camp, and vowed to “hold to account” those responsible for recent violent acts at the base.

Marc Jones (Conservative) also revealed that he is “fully behind” the local community in their protests against plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former RAF base, saying it is the “wrong thing to do in the wrong location.”

