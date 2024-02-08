MP fears “bean counter in Treasury” will halt return of Cleethorpes to London trains

But it could run as soon as this summer

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh has urged the government not to allow “some bean counter in the Treasury” to slam the brakes on plans for a direct train service from London to North East Lincolnshire.

Rumours of a return to action for a direct train route from Cleethorpes to London have been rumbling under the surface for years now — some 30 years after it was taken out of service.

