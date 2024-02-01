4 hours ago

Ollie Chessum named in starting line-up for England’s Six Nations opener

Continuing to make Lincolnshire, and his country, proud
Ollie Chessum scored his first England try in the Six Nations match against Italy on February 12, 2023. | Photo: Parkes Fine Art Photography

Lincolnshire’s Ollie Chessum has been named in the starting line-up for England Rugby’s Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday, February 3 (2.15pm kick-off, live on ITV1).

On Thursday afternoon, England Head Coach Steve Borthwick named his team for Saturday’s match at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, including the 23-year-old Second Row from the Lincolnshire village of Aunsby.

