Ollie Chessum named in starting line-up for England’s Six Nations opener

Continuing to make Lincolnshire, and his country, proud

Lincolnshire’s Ollie Chessum has been named in the starting line-up for England Rugby’s Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday, February 3 (2.15pm kick-off, live on ITV1).

On Thursday afternoon, England Head Coach Steve Borthwick named his team for Saturday’s match at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, including the 23-year-old Second Row from the Lincolnshire village of Aunsby.

