A paedophile from near the Lincolnshire border was jailed for 15 years after abusing two young girls and paying almost £5,000 for adults to abuse other children around the world.

Nathan Lovell, 33, from Opportune Road in Wisbech, sexually abused the girls in the Cambridgeshire town between January 2021 and June 2023.

