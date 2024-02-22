Paul Gibson appointed as new Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police

Finally in the role as he “always had an aspiration to lead Lincolnshire Police”

Paul Gibson has been appointed as the new Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police, following a confirmation meeting of the county’s Police and Crime Panel.

Mr Gibson, 50, expressed his delight with the news of his appointment. He’s taking over from Chris Haward who, following a three-year tenure that concludes in February, is moving on to a new role with the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

