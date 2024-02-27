“Pull the other one”: Election timing of £262m Lincolnshire transport funding questioned

Funding won’t be available until after a General Election, leaving no guarantees of the funds at all

The government promised £262 million for Lincolnshire’s transport infrastructure over the next seven years, but not everyone is convinced whether the funding goes far enough, or whether this is an electoral ploy to win voters — given the funding won’t arrive until after the General Election.

Lincolnshire’s funding per year works out at around £48.78 per person in the county, which pales in comparison to the likes of North and North East Lincolnshire, where more than double that amount will be granted per person for transport improvements (£120 million total), while Rutland will get approximately £171.92 per person — over three times more than Lincolnshire.

