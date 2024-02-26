4 hours ago

Remembering Lord Cormack: A lifetime of service to Lincoln and the nation

He will be greatly missed for his service to the arts and heritage across Lincolnshire and beyond
A proud day for Lord Cormack, as he is given Freedom of the City of Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Distinguished former MP Lord Patrick Thomas Cormack, who was also chairman of the Historic Lincoln Trust, has sadly died at the age of 84.

Grimsby-born Lord Cormack was a teacher before becoming a Conservative MP between 1970 and 2010. During that period he was also knighted in February 1995.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite