Remembering Lord Cormack: A lifetime of service to Lincoln and the nation

He will be greatly missed for his service to the arts and heritage across Lincolnshire and beyond

Distinguished former MP Lord Patrick Thomas Cormack, who was also chairman of the Historic Lincoln Trust, has sadly died at the age of 84.

Grimsby-born Lord Cormack was a teacher before becoming a Conservative MP between 1970 and 2010. During that period he was also knighted in February 1995.

