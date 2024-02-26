£262m from scrapped HS2 leg coming to fix Lincolnshire’s roads

Funding calls in Lincolnshire have finally been answered. But is it enough?

A big chunk of the funding from the cancelled northern leg of HS2 is coming to Lincolnshire. The county will get £262,339,000 over the next seven years to improve local roads and transport services across the region.

With this batch of funding being split across seven years, it works out at around £37.5 million per year for Lincolnshire — £2.5 million a year shy of Lincolnshire County Council’s £400 million target to clear the current highways repairs backlog and improve all roads to mint condition.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.