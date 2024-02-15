Robin Hood Airport reopening plans move closer as £138m deal takes off
The revival of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is one step closer
The Mayor of Doncaster is rallying behind the revival of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, promising a £138 million boost from the city council to breathe new life into the facility.
Closed since November 2022 due to financial struggles, the airport’s potential reopening is seen as a golden ticket to economic prosperity for the region.
