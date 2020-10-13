226 Cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, one death

There were 226 positive cases of COVID-19 in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

The UK coronavirus dashboard latest figures include 137 new cases in Lincolnshire, 49 in North Lincolnshire and 40 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 1,784 cases for the month

NHS figures showed a further death at a United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facility registered on October 13.

However, the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, showed no further new deaths

Nationally, cases increased by 17,234 to 634,920 while deaths jumped by 143 to 43,018.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new three-tier lockdown system dividing the nation into medium (tier 1), high (tier 2) and very high (tier 3) level areas.

On Tuesday, health bosses in the county confirmed Lincolnshire was in the lowest tier – medium – but added there would still be a significant number of new cases every day”.

Lincolnshire is on the medium (tier 1) level for COVID-19 risk.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, October 13

6,376 cases (up 226)

4,362 in Lincolnshire (up 137)

1,355 in North Lincolnshire (up 49)

659 in North East Lincolnshire (up 40)

409 deaths (no change)

282 from Lincolnshire (no change)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

36 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 279 hospital deaths (up one)

151 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

122 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

617,688 UK cases, 42,875 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.