Market Rasen Boxing Day races rescheduled

The annual Boxing Day at the races at Market Rasen Racecourse have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The event, which draws in thousands of visitors every year, will instead take place on Wednesday, December 30 rather than the usual December 26.

It is still being advertised on the Market Rasen Racecourse website to take place on Boxing Day, with Rand Farm the official sponsor, but the BBC has reported it will be rescheduled.

Horse racing has been taking place behind closed doors since the coronavirus pandemic stopped crowds gathering, so fixture dates are being changed to create more betting revenue for the sport.

Officials have confirmed that anyone with tickets for the Boxing Day event will be contacted via email about the changes.

The Lincolnite approached Market Rasen Racecourse for a statement, but are yet to receive a reply.