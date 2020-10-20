240 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 240 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and four COVID-19 related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 123 cases in Lincolnshire, 68 in North Lincolnshire and 49 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 3,349 cases for the month of October.

NHS figures have reported one further deaths at Lincolnshire Community Health Service confirmed on October 19.

Meanwhile, the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, increased by four.

It includes three Lincolnshire residents and one North East Lincolnshire resident.

Nationally, cases increased by 21,331 to 762,542, while deaths jumped by 241 to 43,967.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

In other news, Lincolnshire’s health bosses say the county is holding up well despite a continued rise in cases.

County chiefs are also optimistic for the economy as more than £158 million of business grants have been handed out since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, October 20

7,941 cases (up 240)

5,223 in Lincolnshire (up 123)

1,662 in North Lincolnshire (up 68)

1,056 in North East Lincolnshire (up 49)

428 deaths (up four)

295 from Lincolnshire (up three)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

42 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 287 hospital deaths (up one)

153 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

127 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

762,542 UK cases, 43,967 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.