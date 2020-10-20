Squirrels go nuts for props in Lincoln
Nutty little furries having lots of fun
Squirrels in Lincoln were captured having fun with cameras, radios and even miniature shopping trollies.
Colin Bradding, a local photographer, went to Hartsholme Park in the city to capture some footage of the wildlife there, but he found himself even closer than usual to the creatures.
Squirrels were climbing onto his camera lens, exploring the portable radio he brought, and even pushing a tiny shopping trolley with nuts in it.
You can see more of Colin’s work on his Facebook page here.