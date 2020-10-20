Lincoln
October 20, 2020 5.36 pm

Squirrels go nuts for props in Lincoln

Nutty little furries having lots of fun
This squirrel was out shopping! | Photo: Colin Bradding

Squirrels in Lincoln were captured having fun with cameras, radios and even miniature shopping trollies.

Colin Bradding, a local photographer, went to Hartsholme Park in the city to capture some footage of the wildlife there, but he found himself even closer than usual to the creatures.

Squirrels were climbing onto his camera lens, exploring the portable radio he brought, and even pushing a tiny shopping trolley with nuts in it.

Why won’t this thing tune! | Photo: Colin Bradding

Trying to get the right angle. | Photo: Colin Bradding

Stay still while I focus the camera. | Photo: Colin Bradding

Just need to check this is still working okay. | Photo: Colin Bradding

Yep, working fine, back to work I go! | Photo: Colin Bradding

A quick snack break. | Photo: Colin Bradding

You can see more of Colin’s work on his Facebook page here.

