252 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, two deaths

Over 2,300 case this month already

There were 252 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

The UK coronavirus dashboard latest figures include 142 new cases in Lincolnshire, 53 in North Lincolnshire and 57 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 2,305 cases for the month.

NHS figures showed two further deaths in the region with one at a Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facility registered on October 13 and one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust registered on October 14.

The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, included the death of a Lincolnshire resident and one from North East Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 18,980 to 673,622 while deaths jumped by 137 to 43,293.

Health bosses in Lincolnshire have said there is a “mounting argument” for another short circuit break lockdown to tackle the second coronavirus wave.

More than 80 schools across Greater Lincolnshire are now affected by coronavirus.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for COVID-19 risk.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, October 15

6,897 cases (up 252)

4,665 in Lincolnshire (up 142)

1,448 in North Lincolnshire (up 57)

784 in North East Lincolnshire (up 57)

415 deaths (up two)

286 from Lincolnshire (up one)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

38 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 282 hospital deaths (up two)

152 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

124 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

654,644 UK cases, 43,155 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.