Four Lincoln bypass workers test positive for COVID-19

They say this won’t delay it

Contractor Galliford Try has four workers at the Lincoln Eastern Bypass site who have tested positive for coronavirus and a small number of other staff are currently self-isolating.

However, councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, does not expect this to cause any delays to the project, which is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Galliford Try were appointed in February 2018 as the replacement firm to finish work on the project following the collapse of Carillion the month before.

A company spokesperson said: “Galliford Try can confirm that four workers at its Lincoln Eastern Bypass site have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a result, a small number of additional individuals are currently isolating, but none have experienced symptoms or tested positive at this stage.

“The site team continues to follow stringent procedures above and beyond the Construction Industry Leadership Council (CLC) Site Operating Procedures, and we continue to engage with Public Health England.”

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’re aware of the isolated coronavirus cases recently confirmed amongst some of the Galliford Try team working on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass project, and we wish those that have tested positive a speedy recovery.

“We have full confidence that GT has followed safety protocols and are managing the situation effectively and appropriately.

“Despite this unfortunate circumstance, we still expect to have the new road open by the end of the year.”

The £120 million single carriageway bypass will start at a new roundabout on the A15 Sleaford Road and finish at the A158 Wragby Road. There is more work to be done in the coming months, including putting the finishing touches to the River Witham viaduct and a new bridge spanning over the Lincoln to Market Rasen rail line in Greetwell.