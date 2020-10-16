Almost 100 schools in Greater Lincolnshire with COVId-19 cases
Growing list across the county
A further seven schools in the county have positive cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number in Greater Lincolnshire to almost 100.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Friday, October 16, that it is working with 64 schools with COVID-19 infections.
North East Lincolnshire’s figure stands at 25 schools and education settings. There have been at least six schols in North Lincolnshire, while the University of Lincoln confirmed 37 positive cases earlier this week.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Bridge House Independent School (Boston), Charles Read Academy (Grantham), De Aston School (Market Rasen), The Lancaster School (Lincoln), The St Sebastian Primary School (Grantham), Waddington All Saints Academy and Bourne Academy.
St George’s Academy’s satellite school in Ruskington, which is not currently on the council’s list, reportedly has a positive case of coronavirus, but the school were not available to comment by the time of publication.
Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) and Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) are the schools currently closed according to the county council’s list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Friday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 64 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Bassingham Pre-School (closed)
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Wragby Primary School
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
Public Health are also aware of the following three cases at nurseries:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
North East Lincolnshire
There are currently 25 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.
The list is made up of 21 schools and four pre-schools/early years settings with active cases.
North Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.
There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.
- South Axholme Academy, Epworth
- Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe
- St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe
- Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber
- Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe
- Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe
In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.