37 COVID-19 cases at University of Lincoln in a week

And seven others at Bishop Grosseteste University

Some 36 University of Lincoln students tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, and one member of staff.

It comes after six students at the university tested positive for coronavirus last week, but those were off campus.

The University of Lincoln said: “As of 9am this morning (Wednesday) the University of Lincoln has 37 positive coronavirus cases (less than 0.3% of the university community).

“One of those is a member of staff. We are in regular contact and providing support as necessary to self-isolating students and staff.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Grosseteste University said there are currently seven students self-isolating due to a positive test result for coronavirus.

There are currently 11 students and one member of staff self-isolating with suspected symptoms and waiting to be tested or receive a test result.

There are also 35 students and two staff who are self-isolating asa a precautionary measure because a close contact/member of their household has suspected symptoms or tested positive.

Lincoln College and over 70 other local schools have had coronavirus cases since the start of term.