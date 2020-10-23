Belton House light trail returns for Christmas
A colourful winter wonderland experience
The Illuminated Trail will glitter Belton House with over a million lights this Christmas, as it returns for the festive period.
Belton House near Granthamwill help get people in the Christmas spirit on November 27.
It will run until January 3, 2021 and has been arranged in a socially distanced manner to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
The mile-long trail will take between one to two hours to complete, and will have stunning light displays and installations along the way.
There are four new features at the trail this year, including Baubelles which will immerse visitors in a tunnel of baubles and strips of light.
There are also some returning favourites to the trail, such as the Tunnel of Light, which is a 50 metre long journey through over 100,000 pea-lights.
Trees have been wrapped in colour, twinkling lights surround the area and illustrations can be found throughout the walk, there could even be a visit from Father Christmas too.
Belton House general manager Ian Cooper said: “Wandering around this sparkling trail set against the dark night sky is like entering a wintery fairy-tale.
“This uplifting festive experience is suitable for all ages, and provides a safe, socially-distanced outdoor environment where visitors can enjoy Belton House’s spectacular gardens, festooned with colour and Christmas lights.”
Tickets will cost £19 per adult, £13.50 per child or £60 for a family ticket of two children and adults, and they are on sale now.
The festive trail will be open on selected dates from 4.30pm, with last entry at 8.15pm and a 10pm curfew. See full details here.