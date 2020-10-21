Cruise ship with 260 people stranded in the Humber for over 18 hours
There was a fire in the engine room
A ferry that caught fire on a trip from Hull to the Netherlands is still stranded with 260 people on board in the River Humber, over 18 hours after it first lost power.
Associated British Ports were called to the River Humber after a fire broke out on the Pride of Hull ferry shortly after setting sail towards Rotterdam at 8.30pm on October 20.
The engine lost power with 260 people on board after flames engulfed the engine room, but all on board have been reported as safe, despite staying on the boat overnight.
The ship is still stranded near Immingham as of Wednesday morning, with coastguards deploying lifeboats to the area.
A spokesperson from ABP said: “We responded last night to an incident of a fire in the engine room on the P & O vessel the Pride of Hull.
“We continue to liaise with and support the ship and will be assisting in her safe return to the Port of Hull as soon as possible.”