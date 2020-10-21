Greater Lincolnshire arts venues get £3.8m COVID bailout

The government gave more than £3.8 million to arts and cultural organisations across Greater Lincolnshire in October as pandemic lockdown rescue funds.

So far, 29 organisations in the region have been given part of a £1.57 billion cash boost by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and Arts Council England, in a bid to give them a sustainable future.

In Lincolnshire, the money came in two tranches, with round one totalling £3,325,242 October 12 and round two adding up to £566,758 on October 17. More is promised the future.

Lincoln Theatre Royal has so far benefited the most from the funding receiving a total of £600,000.

A statement from the theatre said: “We are honoured and relieved to have been awarded funding as part of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund, to help us face the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic and to give us the best chance of a sustainable future.

“This is such exciting news for the theatre, all our patrons, and the entire arts and culture landscape in Lincolnshire.”

The top-five earners also include the Lost Village Festival in Lincoln (£250,000), Magna Vitae in East Lindsey (£249,500), Lincs Inspire Limited in Grimsby (£232,926) and South Kesteven District Council (£230,000).

In fact, three district councils also including West Lindsey and South Holland have received a total of £597,550 so far. All three councils say it’s for “combined arts”.

North East Lincolnshire Council received £75,000 towards its museums.

Lincoln Students Union, which runs the Engine Shed, has received £202,609, while the University of Lincoln was awarded £153,365.

Not all arts venues have been so lucky yet though. Lincoln Drill Hall which announced it was closing earlier this month after the City of Lincoln Council withdrew its funding has not been given any cash.

The venue’s staff are due to be made redundant at the end of October, resulting in around 19 job losses. A new use is being sought for the building.

Announcing the latest tranche of funding, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.

“These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country.

“This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.”