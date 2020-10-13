Festival drug dealer jailed

“All I was trying to do was make people happy”

A dealer caught with a stash of drugs at a Lincolnshire music festival claimed he was simply trying to make people happy, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Daniel Edun travelled from London to attend the Equinox Festival at Chalk Farm at Wyham north of Louth last year, bringing with him drugs including LSD, ecstasy, ketamine, cocaine and magic mushrooms.

Gregor Purcell, prosecuting, said that on the final day of the event Edun was stopped by security staff as he tried to enter the main arena.

Edun was asked to place his bags on a table but then tried to run off. He was detained after a short chase.

Mr Purcell said: “His bag contained a range of drugs. Cash found in the bag was totalled up and found to come to £1,510.

“While he was detained he was heard by a member of security staff to say ‘All I was trying to do was make people happy’.”

The court was told that Edun has no previous convictions.

Edun, 39, of Camden, North London, admitted six charges of possession of drugs with intent to supply and a further four charges of simple possession of drugs as a result of being stopped on September 23, 2019.

He was jailed for three years and four months.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told him: “You say you only wanted to make people happy. I really wish you could spend time sitting with me in the Crown Court and see the absolute devastation Class A drugs cause people. I see people whose lives have been ruined by these drugs.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, told the court: “This is a man who has been dabbling in drugs from an early age.

“The drugs he had in his possession are all drugs he had in the past had been indulging in.”

He said that since being arrested Edun has stopped using drugs and is now “a chastened man”.