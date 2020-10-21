Five arrested in Scunthorpe shooting murder attempt

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as police continue their investigation into the Scunthorpe shooting incident.

Drugs and cash were seized, and a quad bike was recovered, as a number of addresses were searched as police followed up a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of the incident on Dale Street on Monday night.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier in the week and police said they believe it was a targeted attack.

Three men, aged 19, 28 and 42, were arrested overnight on suspicion of attempted murder.

All five men arrested in connection with the investigation remain in custody whilst police enquiries continue.

A 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

Police have a mobile static engagement vehicle on Dale Street for anyone wishing to speak to them.

The force’s Humber Talking teams have also been knocking on doors in the area and asking residents how they are.

The extra police presence and ongoing visibility will continue for the foreseeable future.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation should speak to an officer or call 101 quoting log number 713 of October 19.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DCI Phil Gadd said: “Our investigations into the circumstances of this incident are continuing, with teams working hard to establish exactly what happened that night.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are incredibly rare in our area and I want to reiterate that we do believe this to be a targeted attack, with no wider risk to the public.

“In spite of that, I can fully appreciate the impact that this incident will have had on the local community and the wider Scunthorpe area.

“We continue to have a lot of officers in the area, carrying out enquiries and to offer an ongoing reassuring presence.”