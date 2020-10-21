Record 367 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

The number of Greater Lincolnshire coronavirus cases has passed the 8,000 mark after 367 were confirmed on Wednesday — the highest daily number yet — including 26,688 nationally.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures showed 196 cases in Lincolnshire, 56 in North Lincolnshire and 115 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 3,716 cases for the month of October.

NHS figures reported no further deaths in the region’s hospitals on Wednesday.

There were no deaths either in the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.

However, it appears some corrections over where the deceased lived took place, as Lincolnshire decreased by one and North Lincolnshire increased by one.

Nationally, cases increased by 26,688 to 789,229, while deaths jumped by 191 to 44,158.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

However, Lincolnshire’s neighbour South Yorkshire will be going into the toughest tier of coronavirus lockdown from Saturday.

People have been told they should avoid travelling into or out of South Yorkshire unless absolutely necessary as new lockdown measures come into play for the region.

North East Lincolnshire Council has said it had by far the biggest week on week increase in COVID-19 cases.

A further three schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, totalling over 100 now.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Wednesday, October 21

8,308 cases (up 367)

5,419 in Lincolnshire (up 196)

1,718 in North Lincolnshire (up 56)

1,171 in North East Lincolnshire (up 115)

428 deaths (no change)

294 from Lincolnshire (down one)

92 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

42 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 287 hospital deaths (no change)

153 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

127 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

762,542 UK cases, 43,967 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.